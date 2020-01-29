Abcam Plc (LON:ABC) Receives GBX 1,271 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Abcam Plc (LON:ABC) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,310.80 ($17.24).

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,370 ($18.02) target price (up previously from GBX 1,230 ($16.18)) on shares of Abcam in a report on Friday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Abcam from GBX 1,300 ($17.10) to GBX 1,250 ($16.44) and set a “sector performer” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Panmure Gordon cut Abcam to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Peel Hunt lifted their target price on Abcam from GBX 1,300 ($17.10) to GBX 1,470 ($19.34) and gave the stock an “add” rating in a report on Monday.

In related news, insider Jonathan Simon Milner sold 1,100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,412 ($18.57), for a total transaction of £15,532,000 ($20,431,465.40). Also, insider Alan Thomas Hirzel sold 25,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,171 ($15.40), for a total value of £297,211.51 ($390,964.89).

Shares of Abcam stock opened at GBX 1,397 ($18.38) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,386.02 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,266.12. Abcam has a one year low of GBX 1,058 ($13.92) and a one year high of GBX 1,523 ($20.03).

Abcam Company Profile

Abcam plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes research-grade antibodies and associated protein research tools worldwide. The company primarily offers primary and secondary antibodies; ELISA, matched antibody pairs and multiplex immunoassays; cell and tissue imaging tools; cellular and biochemical assays; proteins and peptides; proteomics tools; agonists, antagonists, activators, and inhibitors; lysates; and multiplex miRNA assays.

