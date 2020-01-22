Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) Coverage Initiated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) in a report published on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $11.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

ABEO has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Abeona Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a hold rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Abeona Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Mizuho restated a hold rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.50.

ABEO stock opened at $2.78 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Abeona Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.46 and a one year high of $8.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.93 million, a PE ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 2.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.85.

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.09. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Abeona Therapeutics will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Stefano Buono purchased 200,000 shares of Abeona Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.50 per share, with a total value of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 270,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $675,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 33.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 434.6% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,719 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 7,088 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Abeona Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Abeona Therapeutics by 45.9% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 13,254 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 4,168 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in Abeona Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Abeona Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $82,000. 55.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Abeona Therapeutics

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

Featured Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds