Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) versus Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) Financial Survey

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) and Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Abeona Therapeutics and Mustang Bio’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Abeona Therapeutics $3.00 million 40.41 -$56.67 million ($1.19) -1.99 Mustang Bio N/A N/A -$30.66 million ($1.14) -3.32

Mustang Bio has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Abeona Therapeutics. Mustang Bio is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Abeona Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Abeona Therapeutics and Mustang Bio, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Abeona Therapeutics 0 3 2 0 2.40 Mustang Bio 0 0 3 0 3.00

Abeona Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $8.75, suggesting a potential upside of 269.20%. Mustang Bio has a consensus price target of $10.67, suggesting a potential upside of 182.19%. Given Abeona Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Abeona Therapeutics is more favorable than Mustang Bio.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

56.8% of Abeona Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.8% of Mustang Bio shares are owned by institutional investors. 33.6% of Abeona Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of Mustang Bio shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Abeona Therapeutics and Mustang Bio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Abeona Therapeutics N/A -67.97% -48.13% Mustang Bio N/A -84.42% -62.22%

Volatility & Risk

Abeona Therapeutics has a beta of 2.13, suggesting that its stock price is 113% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mustang Bio has a beta of 2.29, suggesting that its stock price is 129% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Abeona Therapeutics beats Mustang Bio on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Abeona Therapeutics Company Profile

Abeona Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B. It is also developing ABO-201 gene therapy for juvenile Batten disease; ABO-202 gene therapy for treatment of infantile Batten disease; EB-201 for for epidermolysis bullosa (EB); ABO-301 for Fanconi anemia disorder; and ABO-302 using a novel CRISPR/Cas9-based gene editing approach to gene therapy program for rare blood diseases. Further, it is involved in marketing MuGard, a mucoadhesive oral wound rinse for the management of mucositis, stomatitis, aphthous ulcers, and traumatic ulcers. Abeona Therapeutics Inc. has collaborations with EB Research Partnership and Epidermolysis Bullosa Medical Research Foundation that focus on gene therapy treatments for EB; and Brammer Bio for commercial translation of ABO-102. The company was formerly known as PlasmaTech Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Abeona Therapeutics Inc. in June 2015. Abeona Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 1989 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Mustang Bio Company Profile

Mustang Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on translating medical breakthroughs in cell and gene therapies into potential cures for hematologic cancers, solid tumors, and rare genetic diseases. Its pipeline focuses on gene therapy programs for rare genetic disorders, chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) engineered T cell (CAR T) therapies for hematologic malignancies, and CAR T therapies for solid tumors. The company develop MB-107, a gene therapy program, potential curative treatment for X-linked severe combined immunodeficiency, a rare genetic immune system condition in which affected patients do not live beyond infancy without treatment. Its ex vivo lentiviral gene therapy is in two Phase I/II clinical trials. The company also develops CD123, a heterodimeric interleukin-3-receptor for acute myeloid leukemia; CD20 for immunotherapy of B-cell lymphomas; CS1, an NK cell receptor regulating immune functions; IL13Ra2 CAR T cell program for glioblastoma; HER2 CAR T for glioblastoma multiforme (GBM) and metastatic breast cancer to brain; and PSCA CAR T for prostate and pancreatic cancers. It has a license agreement with Harvard University for the treatment of cancer; Nationwide Children's Hospital for the development of an oncolytic virus for treating GBM; and Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center to perform research relating to gene editing. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in New York, New York. Mustang Bio, Inc. is a subsidiary of Fortress Biotech, Inc.