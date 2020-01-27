Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.23 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) will report earnings of $1.23 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Abercrombie & Fitch’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.16 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.30. Abercrombie & Fitch reported earnings per share of $1.35 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 4th.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

On average, analysts expect that Abercrombie & Fitch will report full-year earnings of $0.67 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.73. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.53. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Abercrombie & Fitch.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The apparel retailer reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 1.52% and a return on equity of 5.30%. The business had revenue of $863.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $870.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. Abercrombie & Fitch’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Abercrombie & Fitch from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Abercrombie & Fitch currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.15.

Shares of ANF traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.60. 2,388,452 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,969,721. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.71. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 12 month low of $13.58 and a 12 month high of $30.63.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ANF. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch in the 3rd quarter valued at about $118,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC increased its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 52.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 27,060 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 9,360 shares during the last quarter.

Abercrombie & Fitch Company Profile

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The Company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers apparel, personal care products, intimates, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, and Gilly Hicks brands.

Featured Article: Penny Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com