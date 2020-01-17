Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) to Post FY2020 Earnings of $0.73 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush lowered their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Abercrombie & Fitch in a report released on Tuesday, January 14th. Wedbush analyst J. Redding now anticipates that the apparel retailer will post earnings per share of $0.73 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.80. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Abercrombie & Fitch’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.26 EPS.

ANF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Abercrombie & Fitch presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.15.

Shares of NYSE:ANF opened at $18.29 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.66. Abercrombie & Fitch has a one year low of $13.58 and a one year high of $30.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.90, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.99.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The apparel retailer reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.01). Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 1.52% and a return on equity of 5.30%. The business had revenue of $863.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $870.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. Abercrombie & Fitch’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 1.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,864,543 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $158,229,000 after acquiring an additional 175,440 shares during the period. Paradice Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 7.8% during the third quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 2,978,375 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $46,463,000 after acquiring an additional 215,833 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 4.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 977,984 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $15,687,000 after acquiring an additional 40,392 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 6.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 633,104 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $10,155,000 after acquiring an additional 36,560 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the second quarter worth about $9,988,000.

Abercrombie & Fitch Company Profile

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The Company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers apparel, personal care products, intimates, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, and Gilly Hicks brands.

Further Reading: What are gap-down stocks?