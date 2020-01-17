Aberdeen Frontier Markets Invtmnt (LON:AFMC) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $45.00

Aberdeen Frontier Markets Invtmnt Co Ltd (LON:AFMC) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 45 ($0.59) and last traded at GBX 46.40 ($0.61), with a volume of 10587 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 46.40 ($0.61).

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 44.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 45.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.65.

About Aberdeen Frontier Markets Invtmnt (LON:AFMC)

Aberdeen Frontier Markets Investment Company Ltd, formerly Advance Frontier Markets Fund Limited, is a closed-ended investment company. The Company’s objective is to generate long-term capital growth for its shareholders. The Company invests predominantly in a diversified portfolio of funds and other investment products, which derive their value from Frontier Markets.

