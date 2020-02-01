Aberdeen Japan Investment Trust (LON:AJIT) Stock Price Down 1.6%

Aberdeen Japan Investment Trust PLC (LON:AJIT)’s stock price was down 1.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 610 ($8.02) and last traded at GBX 615 ($8.09), approximately 7,418 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 2% from the average daily volume of 7,560 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 625 ($8.22).

The firm has a market capitalization of $86.41 million and a P/E ratio of -56.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 619.64 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 600.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.13.

About Aberdeen Japan Investment Trust (LON:AJIT)

Aberdeen Japan Investment Trust PLC, formerly Aberdeen All Asia Investment Trust PLC, is an investment company. The Company aims to achieve long-term capital growth principally through investment in listed Japanese companies. It invests in a portfolio of over 40 companies in Japan selected from approximately 3,500 listed stocks in the Japan market.

