Aberdeen New Dawn Investment Trust (LON:ABD) Sets New 1-Year High at $272.00

Aberdeen New Dawn Investment Trust PLC (LON:ABD) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 272 ($3.58) and last traded at GBX 272 ($3.58), with a volume of 35895 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 271 ($3.56).

The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.58. The firm has a market cap of $291.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 251.28 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 251.86.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. Aberdeen New Dawn Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 0.34%.

Aberdeen New Dawn Investment Trust Company Profile (LON:ABD)

Aberdeen New Dawn Investment Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. The fund is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Management Asia Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the Asia Pacific region, excluding Japan. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

