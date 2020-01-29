Aberdeen New Thai Investment Trust (LON:ANW) Hits New 12-Month Low at $515.00

Aberdeen New Thai Investment Trust PLC (LON:ANW) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 515 ($6.77) and last traded at GBX 522.50 ($6.87), with a volume of 6603 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 537.50 ($7.07).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $86.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 533.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 588.38.

About Aberdeen New Thai Investment Trust (LON:ANW)

Aberdeen New Thai Investment Trust PLC is an investment trust. The Company’s investment objective is to provide shareholders with a high level of long-term, above average capital growth through investment in Thailand. The Company’s portfolio includes investments in various sectors, such as automotive, banking, commerce, construction materials, electronic components, energy and utilities, finance and securities, food and beverage, healthcare services, information and communications technology, insurance, media and publishing, packaging, property development, property funds and real estate investment trusts (REITS), transportation and logistics and others.

