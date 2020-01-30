Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust plc (LON:ASL) Increases Dividend to GBX 26 Per Share

Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust plc (LON:ASL) announced a dividend on Wednesday, January 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 26 ($0.34) per share on Friday, March 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. This is a positive change from Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust’s previous dividend of $10.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON:ASL opened at GBX 1,457.60 ($19.17) on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,470.47 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,308.35. Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust has a 12 month low of GBX 12.77 ($0.17) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,540 ($20.26). The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.67.

In other Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust news, insider Martin Warner purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,320 ($17.36) per share, with a total value of £66,000 ($86,819.26). Also, insider Paula Hay-Plumb purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,405 ($18.48) per share, with a total value of £7,025 ($9,240.99). Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 12,850 shares of company stock valued at $17,188,250.

Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Company Profile

Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberforth Partners LLP. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of small-cap companies.

