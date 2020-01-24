ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.09 Per Share

Equities analysts expect ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) to post earnings of $1.09 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for ABIOMED’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.12 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.05. ABIOMED reported earnings per share of $0.97 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 6th.

On average, analysts expect that ABIOMED will report full-year earnings of $4.46 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.40 to $4.53. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $5.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.88 to $5.53. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover ABIOMED.

ABIOMED (NASDAQ:ABMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.10. ABIOMED had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 19.89%. The firm had revenue of $204.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have weighed in on ABMD. Raymond James cut shares of ABIOMED from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ABIOMED from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of ABIOMED from $215.00 to $198.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Leerink Swann lifted their price objective on shares of ABIOMED from $195.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ABIOMED in a research report on Monday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ABIOMED presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $272.25.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of ABIOMED by 5.8% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,825 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in ABIOMED by 0.9% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 10,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Coe Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in ABIOMED by 3.3% in the third quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC now owns 3,312 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in ABIOMED by 6.7% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,756 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in ABIOMED by 41.7% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 425 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ABMD traded down $1.43 on Tuesday, hitting $183.03. 10,793 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 999,486. ABIOMED has a 52-week low of $155.02 and a 52-week high of $364.31. The company has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $177.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $196.65.

About ABIOMED

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

