ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) Short Interest Update

ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,320,000 shares, an increase of 21.7% from the December 31st total of 3,550,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 845,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.1 days. Currently, 9.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised ABIOMED from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on ABIOMED from $215.00 to $198.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Raymond James lowered ABIOMED from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Leerink Swann upped their target price on ABIOMED from $195.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. ABIOMED currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $272.25.

ABIOMED stock opened at $188.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.51, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $176.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $194.39. ABIOMED has a 52 week low of $155.02 and a 52 week high of $364.31.

ABIOMED (NASDAQ:ABMD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $204.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.45 million. ABIOMED had a return on equity of 19.89% and a net margin of 26.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ABIOMED will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in ABIOMED in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ABIOMED during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in ABIOMED by 326.4% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 226 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in ABIOMED during the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in ABIOMED by 698.1% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 423 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

ABIOMED Company Profile

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

