ABIOMED (NASDAQ:ABMD) Shares Gap Down to $168.10

Shares of ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $169.70, but opened at $168.10. ABIOMED shares last traded at $170.60, with a volume of 24,126 shares.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on ABIOMED from $215.00 to $198.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Leerink Swann upped their target price on ABIOMED from $195.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of ABIOMED in a research note on Monday, September 30th. BidaskClub cut ABIOMED from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded ABIOMED from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $297.80.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $179.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $199.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a PE ratio of 49.42, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.28.

ABIOMED (NASDAQ:ABMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $204.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.45 million. ABIOMED had a return on equity of 19.89% and a net margin of 26.92%. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ABIOMED, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABMD. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in ABIOMED by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,825 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of ABIOMED by 0.9% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 10,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,939,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Coe Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ABIOMED by 3.3% during the third quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC now owns 3,312 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in ABIOMED by 6.7% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,756 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in ABIOMED by 41.7% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 425 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. 90.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ABIOMED (NASDAQ:ABMD)

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

