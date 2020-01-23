Abraxas Petroleum (NASDAQ:AXAS) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Abraxas Petroleum (NASDAQ:AXAS) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Abraxas Petroleum Corporation is an independent energy company engaged primarily in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation and production of crude oil and natural gas. They seek to complement their acquisition and development activities by selectively participating in exploration projects with experienced industry partners. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Johnson Rice cut Abraxas Petroleum from a buy rating to an accumulate rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Seaport Global Securities cut Abraxas Petroleum from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Abraxas Petroleum from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $1.00.

Shares of AXAS remained flat at $$0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 42,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,524,627. The firm has a market cap of $52.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.33 and its 200 day moving average is $0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Abraxas Petroleum has a 1 year low of $0.22 and a 1 year high of $1.55.

Abraxas Petroleum (NASDAQ:AXAS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The energy company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $31.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.15 million. Abraxas Petroleum had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 43.17%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Abraxas Petroleum will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AXAS. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Abraxas Petroleum by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 414,456 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 16,831 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Abraxas Petroleum by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 657,650 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 69,513 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Abraxas Petroleum by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,349,248 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after acquiring an additional 35,189 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Abraxas Petroleum by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,604,693 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $11,953,000 after acquiring an additional 112,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Abraxas Petroleum by 52.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 74,752 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 25,817 shares in the last quarter. 45.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Abraxas Petroleum Company Profile

Abraxas Petroleum Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company operates oil and gas assets in the Permian/Delaware Basin, the Rocky Mountain, and South Texas regions.

