Absolute Equity Performance Fund (ASX:AEG) Trading Down 2.3%

Absolute Equity Performance Fund Ltd (ASX:AEG)’s stock price fell 2.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as A$1.07 ($0.76) and last traded at A$1.07 ($0.76), 148,489 shares were traded during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$1.10 ($0.78).

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is A$1.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is A$0.99. The stock has a market cap of $107.43 million and a P/E ratio of -68.75.

Absolute Equity Performance Fund Company Profile (ASX:AEG)

Absolute Equity Performance Fund Limited is an equity mutual fund launched and managed by Bennelong Long Short Equity Management Pty Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Australia. The fund employs fundamental analysis and uses fundamental research to select securities and generate return.

Featured Story: Current Ratio