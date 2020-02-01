Absolute Software (ABT) to Release Earnings on Monday

Absolute Software (TSE:ABT) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.05 per share for the quarter.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Absolute Software (TSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$34.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$34.06 million.

Shares of ABT opened at C$9.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $380.95 million and a P/E ratio of 41.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$8.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$8.11. Absolute Software has a twelve month low of C$7.28 and a twelve month high of C$9.69.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Absolute Software’s dividend payout ratio is 104.82%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Pi Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$13.00 target price on shares of Absolute Software in a research report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Absolute Software from C$9.00 to C$8.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd.

Absolute Software Company Profile

Absolute Software Corporation develops, markets, and supports endpoint management and data security solutions for endpoint computing devices in Canada, the United States, and internationally. Its software-as-a-service solutions enable customers to secure endpoints, assess risk, and respond to security threats.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio