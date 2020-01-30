Absolute Software (TSE:ABT) Rating Reiterated by Pi Financial

Absolute Software (TSE:ABT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Pi Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$13.00 price target on the stock. Pi Financial’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 36.70% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Absolute Software from C$9.00 to C$8.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd.

Shares of Absolute Software stock opened at C$9.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $380.95 million and a P/E ratio of 41.17. Absolute Software has a one year low of C$7.28 and a one year high of C$9.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$8.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$8.10.

Absolute Software (TSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$34.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$34.06 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Absolute Software will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

Absolute Software Company Profile

Absolute Software Corporation develops, markets, and supports endpoint management and data security solutions for endpoint computing devices in Canada, the United States, and internationally. Its software-as-a-service solutions enable customers to secure endpoints, assess risk, and respond to security threats.

