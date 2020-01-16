AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $11.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.22% from the company’s previous close.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

According to Zacks, “AC Immune SA is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops, discover and design novel, proprietary medicines for prevention, diagnosis and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. The Company’s pipeline includes Crenezumab, ACI-24, Anti-Tau antibody, Morphomer Tau, Tau-PET imaging agent, Morphomer Abeta and Morphomer alpha-syn which are in clinical trial. AC Immune SA is based in Lausanne, Switzerland. “

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of AC Immune from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective (up previously from $8.00) on shares of AC Immune in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of AC Immune from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of AC Immune from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.00.

ACIU opened at $9.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $665.49 million, a PE ratio of -12.06 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 22.08 and a quick ratio of 22.09. AC Immune has a 12-month low of $3.25 and a 12-month high of $12.15.

AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $33.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.50 million. AC Immune had a net margin of 45.19% and a return on equity of 19.18%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AC Immune will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACIU. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in AC Immune by 516.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 122,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 102,887 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in AC Immune by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 166,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,000 after buying an additional 42,414 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in AC Immune by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 248,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after buying an additional 27,789 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in AC Immune in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in AC Immune in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.81% of the company’s stock.

AC Immune Company Profile

AC Immune SA, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, designs, and develops therapeutic and diagnostic products for prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding. Its SupraAntigen and Morphomer platforms are designed to generate vaccines, antibodies, and small molecules, which selectively interact with misfolded proteins that are common in a range of neurodegenerative diseases.

Read More: Recession

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AC Immune (ACIU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com