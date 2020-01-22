AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.22 Per Share

Analysts expect that AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) will report earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for AC Immune’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.25) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.21). AC Immune reported earnings per share of ($0.20) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 10%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AC Immune will report full-year earnings of $0.70 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.69 to $0.71. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.77) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.88) to ($0.71). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for AC Immune.

AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. AC Immune had a net margin of 45.19% and a return on equity of 19.18%. The firm had revenue of $33.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.50 million.

ACIU has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AC Immune from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price (up previously from $8.00) on shares of AC Immune in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AC Immune from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of AC Immune from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of AC Immune from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.00.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of AC Immune by 20.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 3,113 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in AC Immune during the second quarter worth about $58,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in AC Immune during the third quarter worth about $62,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in AC Immune by 12.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 248,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after buying an additional 27,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in AC Immune by 34.2% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 166,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,000 after buying an additional 42,414 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

ACIU traded down $0.51 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.20. 152,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 206,462. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.39. The stock has a market cap of $621.57 million, a P/E ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 22.09, a current ratio of 22.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. AC Immune has a fifty-two week low of $3.25 and a fifty-two week high of $11.55.

About AC Immune

AC Immune SA, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, designs, and develops therapeutic and diagnostic products for prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding. Its SupraAntigen and Morphomer platforms are designed to generate vaccines, antibodies, and small molecules, which selectively interact with misfolded proteins that are common in a range of neurodegenerative diseases.

