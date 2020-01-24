AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.57 Million

Wall Street analysts expect AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) to announce $3.57 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for AC Immune’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.00 million and the highest is $5.14 million. AC Immune reported sales of $1.41 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 153.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 19th.

On average, analysts expect that AC Immune will report full year sales of $113.32 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $109.96 million to $118.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $31.41 million, with estimates ranging from $30.81 million to $32.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for AC Immune.

AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $33.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.50 million. AC Immune had a net margin of 45.19% and a return on equity of 19.18%.

Several equities analysts have commented on ACIU shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of AC Immune from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AC Immune from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective (up from $8.00) on shares of AC Immune in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised AC Immune from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised AC Immune from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.00.

AC Immune stock traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.25. The company had a trading volume of 65,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,460. The stock has a market cap of $624.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 0.37. AC Immune has a 1 year low of $3.25 and a 1 year high of $11.07. The company has a quick ratio of 22.09, a current ratio of 22.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.77 and a 200 day moving average of $6.43.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AC Immune by 12.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 248,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 27,789 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AC Immune by 34.2% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 166,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,000 after acquiring an additional 42,414 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AC Immune by 516.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 122,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 102,887 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of AC Immune by 20.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 3,113 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of AC Immune in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 27.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AC Immune Company Profile

AC Immune SA, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, designs, and develops therapeutic and diagnostic products for prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding. Its SupraAntigen and Morphomer platforms are designed to generate vaccines, antibodies, and small molecules, which selectively interact with misfolded proteins that are common in a range of neurodegenerative diseases.

