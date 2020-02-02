Acacia Communications (NASDAQ:ACIA) Upgraded to Sell by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Acacia Communications (NASDAQ:ACIA) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Acacia Communications from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $60.09.

NASDAQ ACIA traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $68.55. 706,492 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 419,876. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.89. Acacia Communications has a 12-month low of $41.35 and a 12-month high of $68.95.

Acacia Communications (NASDAQ:ACIA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $119.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.15 million. Acacia Communications had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 8.57%. Research analysts expect that Acacia Communications will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Francis J. Murphy sold 377 shares of Acacia Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.81, for a total value of $25,187.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 810 shares of company stock worth $54,483. Insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in Acacia Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Acacia Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $15,135,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Acacia Communications by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 88,179 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,979,000 after buying an additional 10,300 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC increased its stake in shares of Acacia Communications by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 8,485 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 1,399 shares during the period. Finally, Quad Capital Management Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acacia Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,161,000. Institutional investors own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

About Acacia Communications

Acacia Communications, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells high-speed coherent optical interconnect products in the United States, China, Germany, Thailand, and internationally. The company offers embedded and pluggable module products consisting of optical interconnect modules with transmission speeds ranging from 100 to 1,200 gigabits per second for use in long-haul, metro, and inter-data center markets.

Featured Story: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?