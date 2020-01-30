Acacia Research Corp (NASDAQ:ACTG) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Acacia Research Corp (NASDAQ:ACTG) saw a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 145,700 shares, a decrease of 11.5% from the December 31st total of 164,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 109,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACTG. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Acacia Research by 1,806.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,500,093 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,400,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368,958 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Acacia Research by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,598,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,392 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Acacia Research during the 1st quarter worth $168,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Acacia Research by 88.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 96,493 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 45,259 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Acacia Research by 209.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 18,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 35,871 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.81% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ACTG opened at $2.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $125.67 million, a PE ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 0.61. Acacia Research has a twelve month low of $2.42 and a twelve month high of $3.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.75.

Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The business services provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.71 million for the quarter. Acacia Research had a positive return on equity of 6.46% and a negative net margin of 48.73%.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Acacia Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th.

About Acacia Research

Acacia Research Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invests in intellectual property and related absolute return assets; and engage in the licensing and enforcement of patented technologies. It assists patent owners with the prosecution and development of their patent portfolios; protection of their patented inventions from unauthorized use; generation of licensing revenue from users of their patented technologies; and enforcement against unauthorized users of their patented technologies through the filing of patent infringement litigation.

