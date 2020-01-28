ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $95.87 Million

Wall Street analysts expect ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) to report $95.87 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $99.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $94.36 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $59.57 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 60.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

On average, analysts expect that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $336.61 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $335.11 million to $339.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $496.18 million, with estimates ranging from $417.23 million to $693.18 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $94.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.49 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 82.48% and a negative return on equity of 50.15%. The business’s revenue was up 62.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.50) earnings per share.

ACAD has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.25.

Shares of ACAD stock traded up $1.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.52. 64,232 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,438,941. The company has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of -23.63 and a beta of 2.78. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $21.03 and a 12-month high of $53.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.06. The company has a current ratio of 10.96, a quick ratio of 10.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

In related news, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 2,160 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.41, for a total value of $100,245.60. Following the sale, the president now owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at $379,958.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Laura Brege sold 10,000 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.19, for a total transaction of $421,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $421,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 318,160 shares of company stock worth $15,583,232. 29.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACAD. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $42,444,000. Great Point Partners LLC boosted its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 46.0% in the third quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 2,190,742 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,845,000 after acquiring an additional 690,742 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 170.6% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 970,250 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,919,000 after acquiring an additional 611,750 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 98.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,020,864 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,740,000 after acquiring an additional 507,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleark Management LLC bought a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $6,913,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.55% of the company’s stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

Recommended Story: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (ACAD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com