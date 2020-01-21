ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) Given Buy Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ACAD. BidaskClub cut ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Oppenheimer started coverage on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.25.

Shares of NASDAQ ACAD opened at $43.43 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.58. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $20.12 and a 52-week high of $53.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.68 and a beta of 2.78. The company has a quick ratio of 10.89, a current ratio of 10.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.11. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 50.15% and a negative net margin of 82.48%. The firm had revenue of $94.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.50) earnings per share. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post -1.62 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Laura Brege sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.19, for a total value of $421,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $421,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael J. Yang sold 105,479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.46, for a total value of $4,689,596.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 318,160 shares of company stock worth $15,583,232. 29.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. 94.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

