Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST) Shares Gap Up to $0.68

Acasti Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ACST)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.66, but opened at $0.68. Acasti Pharma shares last traded at $0.71, with a volume of 2,715,268 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ACST shares. B. Riley lowered Acasti Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Acasti Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Acasti Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Acasti Pharma in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Acasti Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Acasti Pharma currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.75.

The company has a market cap of $63.34 million, a PE ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.91 and a 200 day moving average of $1.96.

Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Acasti Pharma Inc will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACST. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Acasti Pharma in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Acasti Pharma by 20.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,687 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 7,789 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. purchased a new position in Acasti Pharma in the third quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Acasti Pharma in the third quarter worth about $104,000. Institutional investors own 3.96% of the company’s stock.

About Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST)

Acasti Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of prescription drugs for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is CaPre, an omega-3 phospholipid therapeutic that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat patients with hypertriglyceridemia.

