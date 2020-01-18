Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST) Stock Price Down 9.6%

Acasti Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ACST) shares traded down 9.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.82 and last traded at $0.85, 7,742,944 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 22% from the average session volume of 9,888,924 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.94.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Acasti Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Acasti Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Acasti Pharma in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. B. Riley cut shares of Acasti Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Acasti Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Acasti Pharma currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.75.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.08 and its 200 day moving average is $1.98. The stock has a market cap of $83.64 million, a PE ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.53.

Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Acasti Pharma Inc will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Acasti Pharma by 2.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 253,287 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Acasti Pharma in the third quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. purchased a new position in Acasti Pharma in the third quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Acasti Pharma by 20.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,687 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 7,789 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Acasti Pharma in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.96% of the company’s stock.

Acasti Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of prescription drugs for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is CaPre, an omega-3 phospholipid therapeutic that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat patients with hypertriglyceridemia.

