Accel Entertainment (NASDAQ:ACEL) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Accel Entertainment (NASDAQ:ACEL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Accel Entertainment Inc. is a distributed gaming operator primarily in the United States. The company’s business consists of the installation, maintenance and operation of VGTs, redemption devices which disburse winnings and contain ATM functionality, other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops and grocery stores. Accel Entertainment Inc., formerly known as TPG Pace Holdings Corp., is based in Fort Worth, Texas. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Accel Entertainment in a report on Monday, December 16th. They set a buy rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Northland Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $13.50 price objective on shares of Accel Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, November 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ ACEL opened at $12.10 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.17. Accel Entertainment has a 1-year low of $10.05 and a 1-year high of $12.70.

Accel Entertainment (NASDAQ:ACEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Accel Entertainment stock. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Accel Entertainment (NASDAQ:ACEL) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 34,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,000.

Accel Entertainment Company Profile

Accel Entertainment, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to acquire assets or businesses through a merger, share exchange, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

