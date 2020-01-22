Accel Entertainment (NASDAQ:ACEL) Trading Down 0.5%

Accel Entertainment (NASDAQ:ACEL) shares fell 0.5% on Monday . The company traded as low as $11.68 and last traded at $12.03, 123,019 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 47% from the average session volume of 83,927 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.09.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ACEL. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.50 price target on shares of Accel Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Accel Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Accel Entertainment in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.04.

Accel Entertainment (NASDAQ:ACEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter.

Accel Entertainment Company Profile (NASDAQ:ACEL)

Accel Entertainment, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to acquire assets or businesses through a merger, share exchange, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

See Also: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?