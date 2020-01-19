Accelerate Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:AXDX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Accelerate Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:AXDX) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.33.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AXDX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 27th. BidaskClub raised shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from to and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Accelerate Diagnostics stock traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.30. The company had a trading volume of 163,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,653. The company has a current ratio of 21.93, a quick ratio of 20.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.81. Accelerate Diagnostics has a 12-month low of $14.27 and a 12-month high of $24.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.78 and its 200-day moving average is $17.96.

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The medical research company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 million. Accelerate Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 1,116.69% and a negative return on equity of 249.46%. Analysts anticipate that Accelerate Diagnostics will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chicago Capital LLC grew its stake in Accelerate Diagnostics by 49.1% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 1,314,093 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $22,208,000 after acquiring an additional 432,703 shares during the period. Raging Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Accelerate Diagnostics by 20.9% during the third quarter. Raging Capital Management LLC now owns 56,398 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 9,762 shares in the last quarter. PVG Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in Accelerate Diagnostics during the third quarter valued at $366,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 2.8% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 43,159 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 6.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 586,952 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,900,000 after purchasing an additional 34,039 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.83% of the company’s stock.

Accelerate Diagnostics Company Profile

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. It offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms, as well as yeast.

