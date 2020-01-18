Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. is focused on developing and commercializing instrumentation for the rapid identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of infectious pathogens. The company is developing BACcel(TM) system, a rapid diagnostic platform for diagnosis in life-threatening bacterial infections and OptiChem(R) surface coatings for use in micro arraying components. Accelerate Diagnostics Inc., formerly known as Accelr8 Technology Corp., is based in Denver, Colorado. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Accelerate Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Accelerate Diagnostics from to and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised Accelerate Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Accelerate Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Shares of AXDX stock opened at $17.30 on Thursday. Accelerate Diagnostics has a 52-week low of $14.27 and a 52-week high of $24.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.81, a quick ratio of 20.65 and a current ratio of 21.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $945.36 million, a P/E ratio of -10.68 and a beta of 2.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.96.

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The medical research company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.01. Accelerate Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 249.46% and a negative net margin of 1,116.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Accelerate Diagnostics will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AXDX. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Accelerate Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Accelerate Diagnostics by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,687 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 2,815 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Accelerate Diagnostics during the 1st quarter valued at $318,000. PVG Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in Accelerate Diagnostics during the 3rd quarter valued at $366,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Accelerate Diagnostics by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,117 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 3,435 shares in the last quarter. 53.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Accelerate Diagnostics Company Profile

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. It offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms, as well as yeast.

