Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) Upgraded to “Buy” by ValuEngine

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Accelerate Diagnostics from to and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. BidaskClub raised Accelerate Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Accelerate Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:AXDX opened at $16.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $894.62 million, a P/E ratio of -10.48 and a beta of 2.72. The company has a quick ratio of 20.65, a current ratio of 21.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.81. Accelerate Diagnostics has a 52 week low of $14.27 and a 52 week high of $24.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.61.

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The medical research company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 million. Accelerate Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 249.46% and a negative net margin of 1,116.69%. Sell-side analysts expect that Accelerate Diagnostics will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AXDX. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Accelerate Diagnostics in the first quarter valued at $318,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Accelerate Diagnostics by 16.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 857,069 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $18,016,000 after acquiring an additional 118,620 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Accelerate Diagnostics by 1.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 363,274 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,311,000 after acquiring an additional 4,140 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Accelerate Diagnostics by 26.5% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 62,553 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 13,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Accelerate Diagnostics by 15.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,004,650 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $45,865,000 after acquiring an additional 267,704 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.12% of the company’s stock.

About Accelerate Diagnostics

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. It offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms, as well as yeast.

