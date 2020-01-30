Acceleron Pharma Inc Expected to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.65 Per Share (NASDAQ:XLRN)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Acceleron Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:XLRN) – Oppenheimer decreased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Acceleron Pharma in a report released on Tuesday, January 28th. Oppenheimer analyst L. Gershell now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $0.65 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.81.

XLRN has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Acceleron Pharma to $72.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Acceleron Pharma from $58.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Acceleron Pharma from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Acceleron Pharma from $73.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $71.00 price objective on Acceleron Pharma and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.57.

Shares of Acceleron Pharma stock opened at $79.76 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.21. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of -29.65 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 14.02, a current ratio of 14.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Acceleron Pharma has a 52 week low of $37.01 and a 52 week high of $82.00.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $4.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 million. Acceleron Pharma had a negative net margin of 353.57% and a negative return on equity of 30.79%. The business’s revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.63) EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XLRN. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma during the 4th quarter worth $74,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth $149,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Acceleron Pharma by 1,947.6% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 4,090 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Acceleron Pharma by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Acceleron Pharma in the second quarter valued at about $331,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Habib J. Dable sold 3,732 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.24, for a total transaction of $191,227.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,627,023.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kevin F. Mclaughlin sold 11,853 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.28, for a total value of $595,968.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $524,219.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,920 shares of company stock worth $1,434,502 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Acceleron Pharma Company Profile

Acceleron Pharma Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. Its therapeutic candidates include luspatercept, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes and beta-thalassemia; Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia and myelofibrosis.

