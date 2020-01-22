Acceleron Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:XLRN) Receives $59.10 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Acceleron Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:XLRN) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $59.10.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright began coverage on Acceleron Pharma in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $71.00 price objective on Acceleron Pharma and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. BidaskClub raised Acceleron Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Acceleron Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th.

In related news, CEO Habib J. Dable sold 3,732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.24, for a total value of $191,227.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,627,023.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John D. Quisel sold 5,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.52, for a total value of $306,821.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,022,946.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,920 shares of company stock valued at $1,434,502 in the last quarter. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Acceleron Pharma by 2.3% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,290 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 70,179 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,773,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Acceleron Pharma during the second quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 3.4% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 67,236 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,656,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XLRN stock traded down $2.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $54.09. 369,297 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 438,015. Acceleron Pharma has a 12 month low of $37.01 and a 12 month high of $56.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 14.02 and a current ratio of 14.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of -20.11 and a beta of 1.25.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.03). Acceleron Pharma had a negative return on equity of 30.79% and a negative net margin of 353.57%. The company had revenue of $4.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.63) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Acceleron Pharma will post -2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Acceleron Pharma Company Profile

Acceleron Pharma Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. Its therapeutic candidates include luspatercept, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes and beta-thalassemia; Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia and myelofibrosis.

