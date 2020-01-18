Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on XLRN. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Acceleron Pharma from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $71.00 price target on shares of Acceleron Pharma and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Acceleron Pharma from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen reiterated a buy rating on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $59.58.

Acceleron Pharma stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $56.14. The stock had a trading volume of 310,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 443,744. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.68 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.22. Acceleron Pharma has a one year low of $37.01 and a one year high of $56.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 14.02 and a quick ratio of 14.02.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $4.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 million. Acceleron Pharma had a negative return on equity of 30.79% and a negative net margin of 353.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.63) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Acceleron Pharma will post -2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Acceleron Pharma news, EVP John D. Quisel sold 5,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.52, for a total value of $306,821.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,022,946.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kevin F. Mclaughlin sold 11,853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.28, for a total value of $595,968.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,219.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 27,920 shares of company stock valued at $1,434,502. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of XLRN. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at about $452,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 67,236 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,656,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 83,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,293,000 after purchasing an additional 21,072 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 87.6% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 47,839 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after purchasing an additional 22,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,921,880 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $202,191,000 after purchasing an additional 124,369 shares during the last quarter. 89.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Acceleron Pharma Company Profile

Acceleron Pharma Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. Its therapeutic candidates include luspatercept, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes and beta-thalassemia; Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia and myelofibrosis.

