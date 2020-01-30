Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) Price Target Raised to $138.00

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Citigroup from $75.00 to $138.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Citigroup‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 73.02% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on XLRN. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine cut shares of Acceleron Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Acceleron Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. BidaskClub cut shares of Acceleron Pharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.57.

XLRN opened at $79.76 on Tuesday. Acceleron Pharma has a one year low of $37.01 and a one year high of $82.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 14.02 and a quick ratio of 14.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.65 and a beta of 1.25.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by ($0.03). Acceleron Pharma had a negative net margin of 353.57% and a negative return on equity of 30.79%. The business had revenue of $4.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.63) earnings per share. Acceleron Pharma’s revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Acceleron Pharma will post -2.26 EPS for the current year.

In other Acceleron Pharma news, CFO Kevin F. Mclaughlin sold 11,853 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.28, for a total value of $595,968.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,426 shares in the company, valued at $524,219.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Habib J. Dable sold 3,732 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.24, for a total transaction of $191,227.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,785 shares in the company, valued at $3,627,023.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 27,920 shares of company stock worth $1,434,502. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Acceleron Pharma by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 49,915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,646,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Acceleron Pharma by 139.2% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,699 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 3,898 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Acceleron Pharma by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 102,332 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,426,000 after purchasing an additional 18,998 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Acceleron Pharma in the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Acceleron Pharma by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.27% of the company’s stock.

Acceleron Pharma Company Profile

Acceleron Pharma Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. Its therapeutic candidates include luspatercept, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes and beta-thalassemia; Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia and myelofibrosis.

