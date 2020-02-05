Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) Upgraded at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have $122.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $52.00.

XLRN has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Acceleron Pharma from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a buy rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $75.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. BidaskClub cut shares of Acceleron Pharma from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Acceleron Pharma to $72.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $85.57.

Shares of NASDAQ XLRN traded down $1.49 during trading on Monday, hitting $91.53. 608,137 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,018,367. Acceleron Pharma has a 1 year low of $37.01 and a 1 year high of $94.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $58.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.03 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 14.02, a current ratio of 14.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.03). Acceleron Pharma had a negative net margin of 353.57% and a negative return on equity of 30.79%. The company had revenue of $4.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.63) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Acceleron Pharma will post -2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Habib J. Dable sold 3,732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.24, for a total transaction of $191,227.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,627,023.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John D. Quisel sold 5,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.52, for a total transaction of $306,821.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,022,946.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,920 shares of company stock valued at $1,434,502. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Acceleron Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Acceleron Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at about $149,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Acceleron Pharma by 1,947.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 4,090 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Acceleron Pharma by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Acceleron Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. 89.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Acceleron Pharma Company Profile

Acceleron Pharma Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. Its therapeutic candidates include luspatercept, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes and beta-thalassemia; Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia and myelofibrosis.

