Acceleron Pharma’s (XLRN) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their hold rating on shares of Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $47.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a buy rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Acceleron Pharma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $52.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Cowen restated a buy rating on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $76.86.

Shares of NASDAQ XLRN traded up $22.79 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $75.66. 4,253,387 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 406,828. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.82. The company has a quick ratio of 14.02, a current ratio of 14.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.13 and a beta of 1.25. Acceleron Pharma has a twelve month low of $37.01 and a twelve month high of $56.90.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $4.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 million. Acceleron Pharma had a negative return on equity of 30.79% and a negative net margin of 353.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.63) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Acceleron Pharma will post -2.26 EPS for the current year.

In other Acceleron Pharma news, CFO Kevin F. Mclaughlin sold 11,853 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.28, for a total value of $595,968.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,219.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Habib J. Dable sold 3,732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.24, for a total transaction of $191,227.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,785 shares in the company, valued at $3,627,023.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,920 shares of company stock valued at $1,434,502 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Acceleron Pharma by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 102,332 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,426,000 after buying an additional 18,998 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Acceleron Pharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Acceleron Pharma by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB lifted its holdings in Acceleron Pharma by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 100,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,302,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Acceleron Pharma by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,290 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. 89.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Acceleron Pharma

Acceleron Pharma Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. Its therapeutic candidates include luspatercept, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes and beta-thalassemia; Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia and myelofibrosis.

