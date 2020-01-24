Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) CFO Sells $300,359.85 in Stock

Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 1,435 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.31, for a total value of $300,359.85. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,792 shares in the company, valued at $5,607,833.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE:ACN opened at $210.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Accenture Plc has a 12-month low of $148.67 and a 12-month high of $213.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $207.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $196.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.05.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.10. Accenture had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 11.06%. The company had revenue of $11.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Accenture Plc will post 7.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 16th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a yield of 1.5%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.48%.

Several research firms have issued reports on ACN. ValuEngine downgraded Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Moffett Nathanson downgraded Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Accenture from $212.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $228.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Accenture from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Accenture currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $214.82.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Accenture during the third quarter valued at $210,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Accenture by 11.4% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,978 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,651,000 after buying an additional 1,945 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in Accenture by 11.0% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 614 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its position in Accenture by 6.4% during the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 4,868 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $899,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Accenture during the third quarter valued at $1,565,000. Institutional investors own 73.65% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

