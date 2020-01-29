Access Intelligence (LON:ACC) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $54.74

Shares of Access Intelligence plc (LON:ACC) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $54.74 and traded as low as $50.00. Access Intelligence shares last traded at $50.50, with a volume of 37,000 shares changing hands.

Separately, FinnCap restated a “corporate” rating on shares of Access Intelligence in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 50.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 54.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.44, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.85.

Access Intelligence Company Profile (LON:ACC)

Access Intelligence Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides corporate communications and reputation management software to blue-chip enterprises, communications agencies, public sector bodies, and not-for-profit organizations in the United Kingdom, European Union, and internationally. The company's Vuelio branded software provides solutions for public relations, public affairs, stakeholder relations, and influencer marketing.

