Accesso Technology Group (LON:ACSO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their under review rating on shares of Accesso Technology Group (LON:ACSO) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Separately, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 1,300 ($17.10) target price on shares of Accesso Technology Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,350 ($17.76).

Shares of LON ACSO traded down GBX 2 ($0.03) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 342 ($4.50). 904,286 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,101. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 492.32 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 710.56. The stock has a market cap of $94.54 million and a P/E ratio of -65.77. Accesso Technology Group has a one year low of GBX 450 ($5.92) and a one year high of GBX 1,584 ($20.84). The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.49.

Accesso Technology Group Company Profile

accesso Technology Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops technology solutions for the attractions and leisure industry in the United Kingdom, other European countries, Australia, the South Pacific, the United States, Canada, and Central and South America. It offers queuing and ticketing solutions for various paid admission operations ranging from theme parks, water parks, zoos, and ski resorts to cultural attractions and sporting events.

