Accesso Technology Group PLC (LON:ACSO) Insider Bill Russell Acquires 20,000 Shares

Accesso Technology Group PLC (LON:ACSO) insider Bill Russell bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 345 ($4.54) per share, for a total transaction of £69,000 ($90,765.59).

Shares of LON ACSO opened at GBX 357.50 ($4.70) on Wednesday. Accesso Technology Group PLC has a one year low of GBX 320 ($4.21) and a one year high of GBX 1,550 ($20.39). The firm has a market capitalization of $94.95 million and a PE ratio of -68.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 472.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 701.74.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,300 ($17.10) price target on shares of Accesso Technology Group in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Peel Hunt reissued an “under review” rating on shares of Accesso Technology Group in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,350 ($17.76).

About Accesso Technology Group

accesso Technology Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops technology solutions for the attractions and leisure industry in the United Kingdom, other European countries, Australia, the South Pacific, the United States, Canada, and Central and South America. It offers queuing and ticketing solutions for various paid admission operations ranging from theme parks, water parks, zoos, and ski resorts to cultural attractions and sporting events.

