ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,910,000 shares, a drop of 5.3% from the December 15th total of 4,130,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 508,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.7 days. Currently, 4.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In other ACCO Brands news, Director Robert J. Keller sold 121,100 shares of ACCO Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.14, for a total transaction of $1,106,854.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 355,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,252,441.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in ACCO Brands in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in ACCO Brands by 131.5% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 9,289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 5,276 shares during the last quarter. SWS Partners bought a new position in ACCO Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $118,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in ACCO Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new stake in ACCO Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $141,000. 88.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ACCO. ValuEngine raised ACCO Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ACCO Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ACCO Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

Shares of ACCO stock opened at $9.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.62. ACCO Brands has a fifty-two week low of $7.25 and a fifty-two week high of $10.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.21. The company has a market capitalization of $901.04 million, a P/E ratio of 8.03, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.75.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). ACCO Brands had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 5.05%. The firm had revenue of $505.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $517.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that ACCO Brands will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

About ACCO Brands

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer and business products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company offers school notebooks, calendars, janitorial supplies, and whiteboards; storage and organization products, such as three-ring and lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines, as well as related consumable supplies; writing instruments; stapling and punching products; do-it-yourself tools; and computer accessories and others used in schools, homes, and businesses.

