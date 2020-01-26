Accuray (ARAY) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) will release its Q2 2020 earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, January 28th. Analysts expect Accuray to post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $89.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.34 million. Accuray had a negative return on equity of 35.92% and a negative net margin of 4.02%. On average, analysts expect Accuray to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ ARAY opened at $3.93 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $354.32 million, a PE ratio of -20.68 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.22, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Accuray has a fifty-two week low of $2.35 and a fifty-two week high of $5.40.

In other news, Director Joseph E. Whitters purchased 25,000 shares of Accuray stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.60 per share, for a total transaction of $65,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 144,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,380.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Joshua Levine sold 17,587 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.88, for a total transaction of $50,650.56. Over the last three months, insiders sold 62,663 shares of company stock worth $169,767. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ARAY. BidaskClub raised Accuray from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. BTIG Research raised Accuray from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st.

About Accuray

Accuray Incorporated designs, develops, and sells radiosurgery and radiation therapy systems for the treatment of tumors in the body. The company offers the CyberKnife System, a robotic stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy system used for the treatment of various types of cancer and tumors in the body.

See Also: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks