Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) Lifted to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Shares of ARAY stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.43. 650,911 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 536,301. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.04. The stock has a market cap of $301.81 million, a PE ratio of -22.80 and a beta of 1.98. Accuray has a 12 month low of $2.35 and a 12 month high of $5.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.22.

Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $89.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.34 million. Accuray had a negative net margin of 4.02% and a negative return on equity of 35.92%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Accuray will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Joshua Levine sold 28,081 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.61, for a total transaction of $73,291.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 931,063 shares in the company, valued at $2,430,074.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Shigeyuki Hamamatsu sold 10,563 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.70, for a total transaction of $28,520.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 185,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $501,238.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 62,663 shares of company stock valued at $169,767. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Accuray by 376.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,547 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 5,172 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accuray during the third quarter worth $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accuray during the third quarter worth $35,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accuray during the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Accuray by 1,511.4% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,021 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 28,158 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

About Accuray

Accuray Incorporated designs, develops, and sells radiosurgery and radiation therapy systems for the treatment of tumors in the body. The company offers the CyberKnife System, a robotic stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy system used for the treatment of various types of cancer and tumors in the body.

