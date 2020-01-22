Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) Stock Rating Upgraded by BTIG Research

BTIG Research upgraded shares of Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has $9.50 price objective on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Separately, BidaskClub raised Accuray from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th.

Shares of ARAY stock opened at $3.66 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.22, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $292.00 million, a PE ratio of -19.26 and a beta of 1.98. Accuray has a fifty-two week low of $2.35 and a fifty-two week high of $5.40.

Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $89.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.34 million. Accuray had a negative net margin of 4.02% and a negative return on equity of 35.92%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Accuray will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Joseph E. Whitters bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.60 per share, for a total transaction of $65,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 144,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $375,380.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Shigeyuki Hamamatsu sold 10,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.70, for a total value of $28,520.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 185,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $501,238.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,663 shares of company stock worth $169,767 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARAY. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Accuray in the first quarter worth about $298,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Accuray by 2.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 814,154 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,151,000 after buying an additional 20,288 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Accuray by 1.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 624,008 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,415,000 after buying an additional 11,275 shares during the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accuray in the second quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Accuray in the second quarter worth about $249,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

About Accuray

Accuray Incorporated designs, develops, and sells radiosurgery and radiation therapy systems for the treatment of tumors in the body. The company offers the CyberKnife System, a robotic stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy system used for the treatment of various types of cancer and tumors in the body.

Featured Article: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices