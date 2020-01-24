Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) Trading 11.6% Higher

Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY)’s share price rose 11.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.00 and last traded at $3.66, approximately 1,342,222 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 116% from the average daily volume of 620,663 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.28.

ARAY has been the topic of a number of research reports. BTIG Research raised shares of Accuray from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded Accuray from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.22, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $354.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.95 and a beta of 1.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.02.

Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $89.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.34 million. Accuray had a negative return on equity of 35.92% and a negative net margin of 4.02%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Accuray Incorporated will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Joseph E. Whitters purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.60 per share, with a total value of $65,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 144,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $375,380.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Joshua Levine sold 28,081 shares of Accuray stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.61, for a total transaction of $73,291.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 931,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,430,074.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,663 shares of company stock valued at $169,767 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARAY. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Accuray during the second quarter valued at about $2,785,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of Accuray in the third quarter worth about $1,766,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Accuray by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,854,307 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,909,000 after purchasing an additional 585,024 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Accuray during the 4th quarter worth about $1,252,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Accuray by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,755,925 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,665,000 after purchasing an additional 384,714 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Accuray Company Profile (NASDAQ:ARAY)

Accuray Incorporated designs, develops, and sells radiosurgery and radiation therapy systems for the treatment of tumors in the body. The company offers the CyberKnife System, a robotic stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy system used for the treatment of various types of cancer and tumors in the body.

