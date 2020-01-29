AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ACRX) Short Interest Down 14.2% in January

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ACRX) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,100,000 shares, a decrease of 14.2% from the December 31st total of 11,770,000 shares. Approximately 12.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 969,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.4 days.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ACRX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine upgraded AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.46.

In other AcelRx Pharmaceuticals news, Director Mark G. Edwards acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.78 per share, for a total transaction of $44,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 243,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $433,875. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $95,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 92,441 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 11,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 109,675 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 9,174 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ACRX opened at $1.77 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.18. The company has a market capitalization of $138.45 million, a PE ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 2.04. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.64 and a 52-week high of $4.09.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $0.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 million. Equities research analysts predict that AcelRx Pharmaceuticals will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AcelRx Pharmaceuticals

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of acute pain. Its lead product candidate is DSUVIA, a 30 mcg sufentanil sublingual tablet for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute pain. The company also develops ZALVISO, a pre-programmed and patient-controlled analgesia system that allows hospital patients with moderate-to-severe acute pain to self-dose with sufentanil sublingual tablets to manage their pain.

