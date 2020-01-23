Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Acer Therapeutics Inc. is a pharmaceutical company. It develops therapies for the treatment of ultra-rare diseases with critical unmet medical need. The company’s product pipeline consists of Edsivo (TM) and ACER-001 which are in clinical stage. Acer Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Opexa Therapeutics, Inc., is based in Cambridge, United States. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Acer Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.95.

Shares of Acer Therapeutics stock traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $4.46. The company had a trading volume of 21,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,827. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.25. The company has a market cap of $45.05 million, a PE ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 1.61. Acer Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.87 and a 52 week high of $28.25.

Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.05. On average, equities analysts expect that Acer Therapeutics will post -2.87 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Acer Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Acer Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Acer Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Acer Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Acer Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 25.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Acer Therapeutics

Acer Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of therapies for serious rare and life-threatening diseases. Its pipeline includes three clinical-stage candidates: EDSIVO for the treatment of vascular Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome in patients with a confirmed type III collagen mutation; and ACER-001, a formulation of sodium phenylbutyrate for the treatment of various inborn errors of metabolism, including urea cycle disorders, maple syrup urine disease, and osanetant for the treatment of various neuroendocrine disorders.

