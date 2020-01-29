Achillion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACHN) Sets New 1-Year High at $7.22

Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHN) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.22 and last traded at $6.95, with a volume of 972762 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.13.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ACHN. Leerink Swann lowered shares of Achillion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $6.30 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, October 18th. BidaskClub raised shares of Achillion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Achillion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. JMP Securities lowered shares of Achillion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Svb Leerink lowered shares of Achillion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $6.30 in a report on Friday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.96.

The company has a quick ratio of 8.96, a current ratio of 8.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $946.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.52 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.12.

Achillion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACHN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.02. Research analysts forecast that Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director David Scheer sold 10,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.31, for a total value of $66,160.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $252,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.58% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Achillion Pharmaceuticals by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,959 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,732 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Achillion Pharmaceuticals by 142.5% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,227 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 4,247 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Achillion Pharmaceuticals by 10.5% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 49,141 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 4,665 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Achillion Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 213,522 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 5,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in Achillion Pharmaceuticals by 72.1% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 25,291 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 10,592 shares during the last quarter. 79.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Achillion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACHN)

Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule drug therapies for immune system disorders. Its lead drug candidate is ACH-4471, an inhibitor of factor D that is Phase II clinical trials for patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and C3 glomerulopathy/immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis.

Read More: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?