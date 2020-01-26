Achillion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACHN) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $5.03

Shares of Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHN) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.03 and traded as high as $6.18. Achillion Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $6.13, with a volume of 48,167 shares traded.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ACHN. Svb Leerink cut Achillion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $6.30 in a research report on Friday, October 18th. BidaskClub raised Achillion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine raised Achillion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Leerink Swann cut Achillion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $6.30 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, JMP Securities cut Achillion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.96.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 8.96 and a current ratio of 8.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $858.51 million, a P/E ratio of -11.35 and a beta of 1.59.

Achillion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACHN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.02. As a group, research analysts forecast that Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David Scheer sold 10,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.31, for a total value of $66,160.35. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACHN. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Achillion Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Achillion Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Achillion Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 795,239 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after acquiring an additional 20,215 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Achillion Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 650,592 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after acquiring an additional 14,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Achillion Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,257,553 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,851,000 after acquiring an additional 324,147 shares in the last quarter. 79.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Achillion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACHN)

Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule drug therapies for immune system disorders. Its lead drug candidate is ACH-4471, an inhibitor of factor D that is Phase II clinical trials for patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and C3 glomerulopathy/immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis.

Read More: Quiet Period